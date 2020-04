The Rockford Public Works Department continues to be very hard at work when it comes to repairing potholes. The city says the department patched 6,885 potholes since March 21.

That date is the initial date of Governor J.B. Pritzker's 'stay-at-home' order.

Residents that spot potholes can report a specific one or group by calling (779) 348-7260 or filling out a service request form here​.