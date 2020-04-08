Rockford Public Schools postpones senior prom at all schools

Rockford Public Schools announces they are postponing senior prom at their district schools.

According to a statement, the district says prom is not canceled. “All of us are collaborating to make sure our students have some sort of prom experience, even if it happens after this school year is over.”

The statement also says, "We're optimistic about our scheduled graduation ceremonies in June, but we're also considering other options in case the long-term closure forces us to make other plans. We'll share more information when we have it."

