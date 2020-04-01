Rockford Public School District to launch distance learning website

Many schools extended spring break for their students in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, and Rockford Public School District 205 is ready to welcome students back to the virtual classroom.

"Our focus is on the students and the families and we want to do everything we can to support you in these difficult time," RPS 205 Superintendent Eheren Jarret

Many schools have made the move from the classroom to the internet to teach their students, and RPS 205 is no exception, its distance learning website will go live Thursday morning.

"Every teacher is going to have a weeks worth of plans for every student so if I am a high school or middle school student I will have seven different teachers that I am going to be able to check in with with activities, and I think that is going to be really exciting for students," Jarret said.

More than 1,900 teachers are making individualized lesson plans for their virtual classrooms. Parents and students will see the week long plans in a consistent format, but the learning techniques will be different.

"We want consistency in the layout, the design, and the home hub, and then from there every teacher will personalize for their students," RPS 205 Executive Director of Academics Heidi Dettman said.

Website designers say they kept families in mind, trying to keep this educational change, as simple as possible

"It cannot be complex, this is a time of incredible change, and we're launching a huge project in a very tight timeline, so that was the first thing,” Dettman said. “Secondly we wanted to ensure that we had been building on the district's work in meeting students basic needs."