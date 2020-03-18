Rockford Public Library offers digital database for cardholders

As thousands of Rockfordians face unexpected time at home due to coronavirus concerns, the Public Library is here to help.

"We want to make sure that the community realizes what a treasure trove of resources they have available to them through our website."

The Rockford Public Library takes advantage of the internet age, as its digital database gives its cardholders access to its tens of thousands of resources from home.

"It's an exciting time to be able to share with the public, really what's available to them and how much they can still use the library and the library still has a lot of resources, even if you can't come in for a couple of weeks to check out books," said Emily Klonicki.

From career training to test prep and teacher resources, marketing director Bridget Finn says its universal class offers anyone the ability to take advantage of their down time, and come back to work with a new set of skills.

"This is great for anyone all the time, but if you want to use this time that you're away from work to really brush up your skills and see if you can't improve your skills within your office," said Finn.

With the branches closed until the end of March, assistant director Emily Klonicki says the remote services are a blessing for their users.

"Our physical collection is only like the tip of the iceberg of what we offer to our customers, and once they get online and figure out all of the things we have on our website for them, it really opens up a deep world of learning and resources that are right at their fingertips with their library card," said Klonicki.

If you want access to the database but don't have a library card, you can fill out a registration form on the RPL website. After you submit it, call your local branch and they can give you your card number.