Rockford Public Library now offering curbside pickup

Rockford Public Library is now offering curbside pickup with a reservation.

On their Facebook page, RPL posted the following steps to reserve a book or item from the library:

"Simply head to our website & place a reserve / hold on any title that you're interested in picking up. A staff member will call you to set up an appointment once they're ready. From here, please arrive at your pick up time & stay in your car until it's your turn. Our staff will have signs with instructions - but have your Library Card or State ID ready !"