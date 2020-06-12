Rockford Public Library expands service at branch locations

Rockford Public Library customers can now set an appointment to come in and use a computer at three library branch locations.

Customers can call either the Montague branch at 1238 S. Winnebago St. by calling 815-966-2740, the Rock River branch at 3128 11 St. by calling 815-966-2763, or the Rockton Centre branch at 3112 N. Rockton Ave. by calling 815-966-2776.

Those interested may request an appointment to come use a computer to access the internet, check emails, or complete other online needs, according to a statement by the Rockford Public Library on Friday.

These appointments mark the first opportunity for RPL to serve customers in person, since all locations closed to the public on March 20 in accordance with Gov. Pritzker's Shelter-in-Place mandate.

Customers are required to wear masks during their appointments, according to the RPL.

Staff will be on hand to assist customers with computer usage. Appointments will range from 15 to 60 minutes and will be determined at the time the appointment is set.

Appointments are for individuals only. Customers using computers may not bring a companion or child in the building with them. Printing will not be available at this time., according to the RPL.

A customer can request an appointment to use a computer by emailing info@rockfordpubliclibrary.org, or calling one of the three participating branches.