Rockford Police seizes a handful of weapons

Over the past two weeks, Rockford Police Department officers have been very active in seizing weapons that do not belong on the streets.

In Illinois, open carry of a handgun of your person or in a vehicle is illegal. The state requires residents to have Firearm Owners Identification Card (FOID) to possess a firearm or ammunition.

In addition, an Illinois Concealed Carry License (CCL) is required to carry a concealed firearm. You also can't receive a FOID card if you have any felony convictions or any kind of domestic violence conviction.

“Over the last couple weeks we’ve seen an increase in criminals shooting at one another,” says Chief O’Shea. “The officers and investigators have been working diligently to apprehend the offenders and seize the illegally possessed weapons. We are striving to keep violent crime down and we need the continued support of our community to do so. While we are pleased with the amount of weapons we have taken off the street in the last two weeks, it is also an alarmingly high amount.”