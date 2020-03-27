Rockford Police release update on ongoing investigations

On March 26, Rockford police officers made a series of traffic stops in response to recent shootings in the area.

During the first stop on Thursday morning in the 1200 block of Kilburn Avenue, investigators arrested 20-year-old Jamario Neal of Rockford on a warrant of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Later that day, officers arrested Christopher Trammell and Tyree Scott at a second traffic stop at Underwood Street and Hess Court.

All three suspects had handguns in their possession when they were arrested, and Trammel fought with officers in the course of his arrest.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed each arrest and issued the following charges:

Jamario Neal, 20 of Rockford:

- Warrant for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Quincy Incident)

- Warrant for Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Street Gang Member (Quincy Incident)

- Warrant for No FOID (Quincy Incident)

- Armed Habitual Criminal

- Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Street Gang Member

- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

- No FOID

- Parole Violation Warrant

Tyree Scott, 22 of Rockford

- Armed Habitual Criminal

- Parole Violation Warrant

Christopher Trammell, 24 of Rockford

- Armed Habitual Criminal

- Resisting a Police Officer

- Parole Violation Warrant

These charges are accusations and are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.