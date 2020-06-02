Rockford Police received no reports of looting Monday night, encourage peaceful protest Tuesday

Rockford Police received no reports of looting in the community on Monday night. However, officials are preparing for another protest planned for Tuesday evening.

In a Facebook post (see below), Rockford city and police officials say they support peaceful protests and the right of individuals to express their frustration and anger. "We support those who speak loudly so they are finally heard," the post reads in part.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara reached out to the organizers and is hoping that he and Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea can meet with them today to begin a conversation before the protest.

The protest, 'March Against RPD Violence' begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Haskell Park in Rockford. Protesters are encoruaged to wear a mask, bring manners, signs and their voices.