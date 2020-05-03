Rockford Police on the scene of a shooting on Rockford's west side

Updated: Sun 6:53 PM, May 03, 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- At 6 p.m. Sunday, Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 1400 block of W. Jefferson Street.

Rockford Police said on Twitter (see below) that one man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story.

 