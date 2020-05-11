Rockford Police investigating shooting on Church and Whitman Streets

Rockford Police are on the scene of a possible shooting near the area of Church and Whitman Streets in Rockford.

Rockford Police sent out a tweet (see below) saying to avoid the area until further notice.

23 News is on the scene and spoke with officials who say Rockford Police responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a call for shots fired at the intersection of Church and Whitman Streets.

The victim was driving in a vehicle southbound on Church and then stopped at the night at Whitman Street. As they were going through the light, shots were fired from at the victims vehicle that came from an unknown vehicle.

Officials say the vehicles moved down Church and hit another parked car on Church Street. Police say the victim is an adult male with critical and life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Police say they are interviewing witnesses to get a description of the shooters vehicle.