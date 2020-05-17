Super 8 Motel shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police in standoff with barricaded suspect

Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting at the Super 8 Motel on Rockford's east side very early Sunday morning.

In a series of tweets (see below), Rockford Police responded to the Motel on Colosseum, near E. State Street at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

As of 2:45 a.m., Rockford Police say they are in an active stand-off with a barricaded subject inside the Super 8 Motel. Officers are exchanging gunfire with the barricaded subject.

Shortly after, it was confirmed that 1 person has died and 2 others have been shot. The Super 8 Motel was evacuated with the shooting coming from inside the hotel.

This is the second shooting of the weekend, a 21-year-old man from Rockford was killed​ late Saturday evening after a shooting at the Stop-N-Go on Charles Street.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay tuned for updates.