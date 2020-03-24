Rockford Police investigate four weekend shootings

The Rockford Police Department releases information about several shooting incidents over the past weekend.

On Saturday around 4:40 p.m. police were called to the 2000 block of Ashland Avenue for a possible shots fired. Officers found shell casings in the front yard and two victims were struck by gunfire. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Video was recovered from a neighbor that showed a grey SUV parked on Ashland Avenue when two black men exited the car. A red sedan then drove by, when the two men got out of the SUV and were seen opening fire on the sedan before fleeing the scene.

Later that day, around 11 p.m. Rockford Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of 11th Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers learned several individuals from Elgin got into a verbal and physical altercation with a resident. During the fight, one of the subjects pulled out a handgun and fired a shot before fleeing. Nothing was struck by gunfire, no injuries were reported.

Two more incidents occurred on Sunday. Around 4:35 p.m. police arrived at the West Side Stop Convenience Store on School Street for a shots fired call. No one was hurt but shell casings were found in the parking lot. After viewing surveillance footage, officers saw a fight before four suspects entered a blue Buick Lacrosse. An unknown subject in that vehicle shot at an unknown victim. SCOPE Officers located the suspect vehicle and interviewed one of the suspects.

Then late Sunday night around 10:15 p.m. another shots fired call in the 900 block of 11th Avenue. Rockford Police found two 15-year-olds fleeing the area on foot, who told police they were running away from another group of juveniles. As they were running away, they heard several shots fired. There were no injuries reported, but shell casings were located.

Rockford Police have not indicated that any of these incidents are related.

Anyone with information should contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.