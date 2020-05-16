Rockford Police continues violent crime reduction patrols

The Rockford Police Department heads into its first weekend of violent crime reduction patrols, as officers report positive results.

On Friday morning, Rockford Police partnered with The Boone County Sheriff's Department to arrest 22-year-old Edward Hammonds of Rockford for pointing a gun at another car near Alpine Road and State Street.

While out on bond later that evening, Hammonds was arrested again after officers learned he was allegedly involved in the shooting of a home and car on Carol Court.

Hammonds faces charges of aggravated discharge of a weapon, 2 counts of disorderly conduct and 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police arrested 19-year-old Deonte Davis after a traffic stop where Davis was allegedly driving recklessly in the 13-hundred block of Blaisdell. He faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no valid FOID card.

After a traffic stop near Green and Tay Streets, officers seized around 500 grams of cannabis and nearly $9,000 in cash.

27-year-old Maurice Bruce and 33-year-old Johnathan Hargrett were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis.

Hargrett faces additional charges of resisting arrest and failure to appear for another warrant out of Kane County.

Early Saturday morning, Rockford Police arrested 47-year-old Jason Zimmerman after receiving an anonymous call of an adult white man threatening people with a gun near 4th Avenue and 7th Street.

Zimmerman was issued a notice for violating the concealed carry act.