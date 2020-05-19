Rockford Police charge 10 people and seize multiple guns within the past 24 hours

The Rockford Police Department says since Monday they’ve charged 10 people on a multitude of crimes, seized four loaded guns, and confiscated drugs including fentanyl, ecstasy and marijuana.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says the department is stepping up patrol, utilizing canine units and under officers all in an effort to drive down crime.

"We're just not going to stop until we get these guns off of the streets and people stop shooting at one another in public," said O'Shea.

The department also says they've recovered 200 grams of marijuana and over $13,000.

"Hopefully this does even out statistically and does go down because it has been down and it has been a lot better lately and it's just these past couple weeks it's just been unbelievable and it's scary," said Second Ward Alderperson Tony Gasparini.

Chief O'Shea says his department will remain relentless until the violence declines.

"And we will not stop until they a give up their guns or leave town or end up in jail," said O'Shea.

