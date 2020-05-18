Rockford Police charge a 17-year-old with first degree murder and say they’re seizing more ‘high power’ guns

The Rockford Police Department is charging 17-year-old Daisean Davis with first degree murder after police say he shot and killed a 21-year-old man near the Stop-N-Go store on Charles Street May 16.

Police say Davis is also charged with armed robbery and felony murder during an armed robbery. Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said in press conference Monday afternoon Davis will be charged as an adult in the murder.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea says 20-year-old Avontay Murphy is charged with unauthorized sale of a firearm and no FOID card.

Police also identify 35-year-old Antonio Wilson as the suspected gunman responsible for killing one person and injuring two others at the Super 8 Motel on May 17.

Chief O’Shea says Wilson and five Rockford officers exchanged gunfire with Wilson before Wilson turned the gun on himself. O’Shea says those five officers have been placed on administrative leave per protocol and says he’s “very confident” they will return to work soon.

Chief O’Shea says his department is seizing more ‘high power’ guns and rifles off the streets. O’Shea says Wilson was one of those individuals with a ‘high power’ weapon that he says penetrated both exterior and interior walls.

Hite Ross says since March 11 eight people have been murdered in Rockford.

Police urge anyone with information to come forward or call crime stoppers.