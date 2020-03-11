Rockford Police asking for public's help in locating known sex offender

The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public's help on locating a known sex offender who know faces charges. An incident took place on February 4, 2020 where Rockford Police officers were contacted to conduct an investigation on a sexual abuse case to a juvenile under the age of 18.

With a follow-up investigation by the department's Sensitive Crimes Unit, they identified the suspect as 44-year-old Herbert Williams, who is known to the victim. Williams is a registered sex offended with the State of Illinois.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office charged Williams with 3 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Williams remains at large at this time.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts are asked to contact the Rockford Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.

