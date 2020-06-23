Rockford Police asking for help in search for hit-and-run suspect

Rockford Police are asking for public assistance with a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 2000 block of 17th Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Friday, June 19.

The department provided the video at the top of the article as officers are currently searching for the suspect, described as an older bald, black male who is known to drive through the area in search of scrap metal.

The vehicle is described as an older model green pick-up truck.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call Rockford Police or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.