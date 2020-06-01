Rockford Police arrest 6 more people for vandalism and looting

As anticipated by officials, more acts of violence overnight led to more arrests by Rockford Police.

The Rockford Police Departments said Monday morning that six more people were arrested for vandalism or looting Sunday into Monday.

This comes after police arrested between ten and fifteen people over the weekend after protests and demonstrations turned violent, and some took to vandalizing the Rockford Police District 1 Headquarters and looting a number of area businesses.

Rockford Police said it would be increasing patrols in the event that more damage to property continued overnight. The department thanked the community for reporting suspicious activity that led to these arrests.

