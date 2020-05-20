Four arrested in Rockford PD Violence Reduction Initiative

The Rockford Police Department made four arrests as part of their Violent Crime Reduction Initiative on Tuesday evening.

Rockford police detectives located a vehicle driving recklessly down School Street at 5:30 p.m.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the car took off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was then stopped soon after when the car was unable to navigate through traffic on W. State Street, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Rockford native Myia Cunningham, was taken into custody. Cunningham is being charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, possession of caanabis and various traffic charges, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Rockford officers then conducted a traffic stop on the 500 block of Furman Street at 6 p.m. Inside the vehicle, 26-year-old Rockford native Darren Dear, was wanted on three outstanding battery warrants, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Dear was charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and domestic battery.

Rockford police then found 32-year-old Rockford native Juan Ortiz near Central Avenue and Fairview at 6:50 p.m. Ortiz was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Later Tuesday night, Rockford police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Cunningham and S. Winnebago Street at 10:15 p.m. The vehicle fled southbound on S. Winnebago Street and officers deployed stop sticks.

The vehicle became disabled and the driver fled on foot. The suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Rockford native Aaron Rice, was apprehended after a short foot chase and taken into custody, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Rice was charged with aggravated fleeing to elude and resisting arrest, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.