Rockford Police application window ends Tuesday

You still have some time to get your applications into the Rockford Police Department but the deadline is tomorrow, March 31.

Rockford Police was accepting applications for police officers during the month of March. RPD wants applicants to know that testing dates and locations will be rescheduled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Because offices and schools are closed, getting appropriate transcripts may be difficult for some. RPD says not to worry because required documents are only needed once the written exam is taken.

To apply click here​.