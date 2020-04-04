Rockford Police Officer tests positive for COVID-19

A Rockford Police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus disease COVID-19. Officials with the department say the officer is self-isolating at home and is doing well.

The Rockford Police Department's response to COVID-19 continues to change as the situation is changing periodically. The department is working closely with the Winnebago County Emergency Operations Center and follows the CDC's recommendations for standard operating procedure.

Current guidelines include officers wearing personal protective equipment, including googles, N95 masks and disposable gloves, on all calls for serve or when expected to have contact with anyone in the general public closer than 6 feet. Officers will also have their temperatures taken at the beginning of every shift.

“Our people are our best asset and we will do anything and everything we can to keep them safe,” says Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

“The health and safety or our first responders and all City employees are of the utmost importance,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “As the situation continues to evolve, we will continue to implement further practices to help protect all of our employees and the community.”