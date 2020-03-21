Rockford Police Chief shares how the department will enforce Pritzker's "Shelter-in-place" order

The Rockford Police Department has released a statement on how it plans to enforce Governor Pritzker's shelter in place order. This order went into effect Saturday at 5 p.m. and will continue through April 7.

It prohibits things like visiting homes of friends and holding gatherings of any size. It closes all non-essential establishments including most retail, recreation and entertainment businesses.

However, It does not prohibit essential activities like going to the grocery store, filling your car with gas, going to the pharmacy, receiving medical care or taking your pet for a walk. Roads and highways will also stay open to drivers, while many restaurants remain open for curbside pickup and delivery.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea released a statement Wednesday saying his department will only use enforcement action in extreme situations.

"We will use our social media outlets and rely on our local media outlets to push the message that the governor provided when he issued the mandate, asking people to follow the order and be good Illinoisans. We will use enforcement action only in extreme situations and we will routinely try and work with the public to help them understand the necessity and the validity of the order. Arrests will be the absolute last resort but it goes without saying that any persons committing or causing any violence to be committed in our community, would be arrested immediately.”