Rockford, Peoria to receive nearly $2M in second round of funding

The second round of federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s ESG program is sending almost $2 million to Peoria and Rockford on Thursday.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) announced a total of $1,953,478 in federal funding in direct response to the CARES Act. The first round of federal funding gave nearly $5 million from HUD.

The ESG program claims to help people struggling with a housing crisis or homelessness by providing funds to state, local and private entities to assist people in quickly regaining stability in permanent housing, as well as limited funding to improve the quality and number of emergency homeless shelters.

The CARES Act also allows ESG funds to be used for temporary emergency shelters, according to Rep. Bustos.

Peoria will receive $795,903 and Rockford will net $1,157,575.

“Access to reliable housing is crucial to our response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rep. Bustos said. “I’m pleased to see funding from the bipartisan CARES Act continue to support Illinoisans through programs like these. As we move forward and rebuild, I’ll work to invest in our communities so they can stay safe and healthy.”