Rockford Park District to vote on renaming Sinnissippi Music Shell to honor John Beck

To honor the late John Beck, the Rockford Park District will soon vote on renaming its popular Sinnissippi Music Shell to the 'John Beck Community Music Shell' in his honor.

John Beck, who also served as the 12th Ward Alderperson for the City of Rockford, passed away on April 12 In addition to serving the Edgewater neighborhood, he was very active in the Rockford Park District. He served as the Arts, Events and Recreation Manager for the park district for just under 13 years.

He is responsible for several different projects in the park district including the Snow Sculpting Competition, Festival of Lights and Music in the Parks at the Sinnissippi Music Shell.

The Rockford Park District will vote on the potential rename coming up on April 28.