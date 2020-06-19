Rockford Park District gets $500K to employ 100 area youth

The Rockford Park District was one of three organizations in the State of Illinois selected to pilot a new employment program on Friday.

The district will receive $500,000 to employ 100 area youth over the next three months.

"The COVID-19 Summer Youth Employment Program was developed due to the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on Illinois’s economy and the significant challenges that young people, particularly at-risk youth between the ages of 16 to 24, will face in order to gain employment over the next few months due to virus-related layoffs," according to the Rockford Park District.

Recently, the Illinois Department of Human Services, who will facilitate C-SYEP, reached out to the Rockford Park District. This took place due to a connection made by 67th District State Representative Maurice West, according to the district.

The Rockford Park District claims the primary objective for youth served in the C-SYEP program is to develop essential employability skills and to earn a minimum of 180 hours of entry-level work experience.

“I grew up in the Rockford Park District and am where I am today, in part, because of this organization. I want other youth to be able to experience what I did. Being employed by the Rockford Park District could be a pivotal moment for these youth as they will be surrounded by highly regarded professionals who will teach employability and life skills, help develop characteristics of good leaders and community members, along with providing a positive environment that embraces diversity and inclusion,” Rep. West said.

Job opportunities will be available throughout the entire Rockford Park District and are still being finalized. Additional information about how to apply will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the district.