Child activity sets available for delivery to Rockford residents

The Rockford Park District is delivering activities and supplies for children to help take pressure off parents during safer-at-home orders in Illinois.

The "Stay ‘N Play Activity Box" for children ages 5-12 includes three indoor and outdoor interactive activities with step-by-step instructions and a bonus activity starting at $25 plus tax for one child, according to an announcement by the Rockford Park District on Thursday afternoon.

Boxes can be picked up on scheduled days and times established by the Rockford Park District. Rockford residents are eligible to have the activity boxes delivered for an additional fee.

The box themes are different each month and feature a variety of Rockford Park District facilities and program designed by district staff.

The upcoming Stay ‘N Play Activity Box themes are listed below.

— May: Nicholas Conservatory Edition - It's springtime! Let's get growing and

playing! Learn about hydroponics, build your own suncatcher, and much more.

— June: Arts & Cultural Edition - It’s time to get your creativity flowing! Use your imagination to create one-of-a-kind artwork using familiar mediums in unconventional ways.

“This is a new way for us to keep youth active and engaged with a variety of stimulating recreational activities while safely at home. We also hope this takes the pressure off parents to come up with things to do and the need to find all the supplies," Laurie Anderson, superintendent of operations said. "Every Stay ‘N Play Activity Box includes easy instructional guides, photo examples, and the things needed to complete these indoor and outdoor activities. Recreating should be easy, stress free, and fun. Plus, who doesn’t love a surprise?”

For additional registration or fee assistance questions, contact rpdmail@rockfordparkdistrict.org or 815-987-8800.

