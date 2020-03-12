Rockford Park District suspends events following coronavirus concerns

The Rockford Park District suspends all non-essential events and gatherings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The park district is classifying events with more than 25 people in attendance as gatherings which will be cancelled. The district says these measures are necessary as it would be extremely difficult to implement social distancing and being able to keep people six feet apart from one another.

The following Rockford Park District facilities will be closed until futher notice:

MercyHealth Sportscire Two and Skybox

MercyHealth Sportscore One

UW Health Sports Factory

Carlson Ice Arena

Riverview Ice House

Sapora Playworld

Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine says,"We have never been in this position before, but we know this is going to have a major impact on services we provide citizens, and especially are youth. The safety of our participants, guests, team members and community is the top priority of the Rockford Park District."

