Rockford Park District releases golf course tee times information, with restrictions

Come Friday, May 1, golf courses around Illinois will reopen per Governor J.B. Pritzker's 'stay-at-home' order. But the openings come with many restrictions.

“We know everyone is beyond ready to get out and play golf, so we are thrilled that we are finally able to open all of the District’s golf courses for the season. Thank you to everyone for being so patient, and we ask that golfers embrace the new rules in place during the next month to play. The State of Illinois has outlined very specific restrictions that we all must adhere to for the safety of area golfers, District team members, and the entire community,” said David Spencer, Operations Director.

Aldeen Golf Club, Sinnissippi Golf Course and Elliot Golf Course will open on Friday, May 1. Sandy Hollow will follow, opening on Wednesday May 6 and Ingersoll Golf Course on Monday, May 11.

The courses will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the following rates in play through the end of May:

-- Aldeen Golf Club 18-Hole: $24, 9-Hole: $18, Eagle/Birdie Member: $13

-- Elliot/Ingersoll/Sandy Hollow: 18-Hole: $15, 9-Hole: $10

-- Sinnissippi: 9-Hole: $10

Tee times must be booked online and paid for prior to coming to the golf course as no cash will be accepted and no receipts will be printed. Walkups will not be allowed either.

Tee times can only be made 7 days in advance. Book a tee time and pay now at www.golfrockford.org.

Here are the golf course restrictions in play at the park district courses:

-- Players shall be grouped in twosomes, with 15 minutes between tee times. Maintain social distancing within your twosome on tees, greens, and throughout the round.

-- Practice ranges, putting greens, and clubhouses will remain closed until restrictions are lifted

-- No golf carts may be used on course, except individuals with a physical disability or physical limitation, may rent a cart

-- No ball washes, bunker/sand trap rakes, or water coolers will be out at any golf course

-- Cups will be flipped at each hole so golfers can retrieve their ball easier with little contact with the cup

-- Flags should not be removed from the cup

-- A club should be used to smooth out the sand in the bunker

-- Players should pick up their own ball, handle their own scorecard, and handshakes at the beginning or end of the game are discouraged

-- Bring hand sanitizer to use during the round, and at the end