Rockford Park District offering summer camps, activities

Children will find fun at Rockford Park District’s Nature Quest summer day camp and Lockwood Park family activities.

Kids between the ages of 5 and 12 can enjoy a variety of activities at Alpine Hills Adventure Park. Live animal demonstrations and visits by special guests are also included.

Nature Quest provides an introductory camp experience with a different theme and environment related activity each week, along with traditional camp activities including archery, crafts, hiking, games and tie-dyeing, according to the Rockford Park District.

Camp sessions run in one-week sessions from Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. with start dates of Monday, June 22 through Monday, Aug. 17 for $150 per person per session ($180 non-resident), which includes lunch each day.

Extended care is included for all Nature Quest campers, allowing 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. drop-off, and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. pick-up.

Further information on camp registration and guides can be found on the Rockford Park District website.

For family fun in Rockford, people can enjoy activities at the Rockford Park District's Lockwood Park at 5201 Safford Rd.

There's a covered pony ring for children ages 1-7, and the Children's Farm Animal Barn with farm animals. To complete their visit, families can relax together on a wagon ride through the meadows and woods.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be pony rides, wagon rides that depart every 30 minutes and the Children's Farm Barn.

After July 3, park activities will be held on Saturdays, from July 11 to October 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is highly recommended that patrons wear facial coverings while inside the Trailside Centre, Children’s Farm, and when social distancing cannot be maintained outside.

Safeguards have been implemented at Lockwood Park to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through routine cleaning, social distancing, and use facial coverings when appropriate, in accordance with recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Wnnebago County Health Department.

Children's Farm Animal Barn visits are free. Information on fees and ticket purchases, group lessons, events, facility rentals and horse boarding services, visit here or call 815-987-8809.