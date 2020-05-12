Kids, families offered Zoom camps by Rockford Park District

The Rockford Park District is making online Zoom camp sessions available to children and their families over the next several Fridays.

The virtual camp sessions are available to children ages 5-12 and their families on Fridays, beginning May 15. The sessions will be led by counselors from the Rockford Park District’s nature quest summer camp, according to the Rockford Park District in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Sessions will be held on May 15, May 22, May 29 and June 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for $20 per family per day. Each session will feature a unique theme. Families can sign up for one session, or all four.

To participate, families will need a phone, tablet or other internet capable device. Registration is available now for “All in 4 Camp” along with a variety of other virtual recreation programs at the district's website here. For registration questions or fee assistance call 815-987-8800.

The session themes offered by the Rockford Park District and their descriptions are listed below.

• May 15 - Growing Wild: Explore fun ways to start an easy garden, play some games to release some energy, and take a virtual field trip to learn about plants, to know what to look for (and what to look out for!) the next time you go hiking!

• May 22 - Animal Mania: Join camp staff and imitate animals, learn all about how to identify animals based on their tracks and scat, and take a virtual field trip to Lockwood Park to see some of the park’s live animals!

• May 29 - We’ve Got Talent: Play games that showcase your skills, while learning new skills in a Zumba dance class, and joining in on a talent show!

• June 5 - Virtual Escape: Help camp staff catch a world-famous cartoon villain, survive on a deserted island, and locate a vaccine that was hidden by a mad scientist! Your reward is a virtual escape to the tropics of Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens.

"With area youth unable to take part in after school activities or sports we hope these Friday afternoon virtual camps fill that void and offer an interactive way to have some fun, stay safe, and provide a much-needed break for kids and parents. Our well-trained team of recreation experts will be leading fun activities that require little to no supplies from home and most importantly, an opportunity to connect with friends their age,” Laurie Anderson, Superintendent of Operations said.