Rockford Park District alters plans to rename music shell after John Beck

The Rockford Park District makes a modification to plans to honor former Rockford City Council member and park district employee John Beck.

The board recently approved renaming the Sinnissippi Music Shell, located in Sinnissippi Park, after Beck. But Tuesday night, Jay Sandine, executive director of the park district, recommended keeping the Sinnissippi Music Shell name and create a memorial wall instead.

The wall would be in a dedicated area and contain the names of “pioneers who trailblazed the way to make the shell what it is today.” Beck's name would be included on that wall, along with people like Arthur Zack, former conductor of the Rockford Symphony Orchestra, and longtime employee Patricia "Pat" Hayes.

Beck died April 12 of complications from surgery.

During his presentation, Sandine said of Beck, “He would love, love the opportunity to bring everyone together.”

While Sandine said the board didn’t need to take a vote on keeping the shell’s name the same, he asked for the consent of the board members – which he got.

Board president Ian Linnabary said, “John would be thrilled.”

