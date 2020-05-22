Rockford Park District cancels concert series, closes pools for the summer

The Rockford Park District announces Alpine Pool, Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will remain closed for the summer.

The district is also canceling its “Sounds of Summer” concert series. The closures and cancellations are to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

“With limitations on pool capacity, social distance requirements, and a lot of unknowns about the spread of COVID-19 in an aquatic setting, it is impossible to safely operate our pools. We know this is going to be devastating for area families who love to spend quality time together at one of the District’s pools. This will be especially hard on area youth who look forward to this summertime staple and a chance to learn how to swim which is a critical lifelong skill,” said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine.

The canceled concerts also include Music in the Park at Sinnissippi Music Shell, Live at Levings and Domingos en el Parque and Tunes on the Terrace at Nicholas Conservatory.

As the state moves into phase three of the “Restore Illinois” plan, the park district is bringing back the following park amenities on May 30:

Basketball rims

• Soccer nets

• Futsal nets

• Tennis nets

• Pickleball nets

• Disc golf cages

With these activities coming back, park district leaders still advise residents to follow social distancing guidelines and follow mask requirements established by the CDC, the State of Illinois and Winnebago County Health Department.

