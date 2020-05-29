Rockford Park District begins reinstalling amenities

Rockford Park District maintenance crews are starting to reinstall amenities including basketball rims and tennis nets on Friday.

Crews began installing tennis nets at Landstrom Park at 3450 Landstrom Rd. at around 11 a.m., according to the Rockford Park District.

As the state moves into Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois and Rockford Region Rebounding plan, pending all public health metrics, the district will begin to restore additional park amenities on Saturday, May 30.

Park amenities set to be reinstalled on Saturday are listed below.

— Basketball rims

— Soccer nets

— Futsal nets

— Tennis nets

— Pickleball nets

— Disc golf cages

"Please follow social distance guidelines and mask requirements established by the CDC, State of Illinois and Winnebago County Health Department," according to the Rockford Park District.