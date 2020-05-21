Rockford Park District elects new board officers

The Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners elects Scott Olson to serve as president. He takes over for Ian Linnavary. Commissioner Tyler Smith will be vice president and Commissioner Jack Armstrong will serve as secretary.

Commissioner Ian Linnabary and Commissioner Julie Elliot will continue to serve on the park board.

The park district says over the last year the board has been committed to holding the line on property taxes for the community by not increasing its levy.

