'Badges and Books' event to offer Rockford police storytime

Rockford police officers will read a book live each week on the department's Facebook page once a week starting May 6.

The "Badges and Books" event will be held every Wednesday.

Assistant Deputy Chief and Community Engagement Commander Mike Dalke began reading to students from Haskell and Constance Lane elementary schools. After seeing how much the kids enjoyed that, the department decided to open the readings to everyone.

“I’m so excited about being involved in this opportunity. It’s a special experience to see kids’ faces light up when a police officer reads to them,” Assistant Deputy Chief Dalke said. "For some kids, it might be the first time they are seeing a police officer in a positive light. My goal is to breakdown stereotypes and show kids that police officers are their friends and can be trusted to keep them and their family safe.”

You can watch "Badges and Books" at 10 a.m. Wednesdays by following this link.

Officer Dalke will also incorporate some American Sign Language to the readings.

