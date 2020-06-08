Man shot at memorial for motorcycle crash death

The Rockford Police Department is still investigating after a man was shot at a memorial site on Sunday night.

The Rockford Police Department was requested for a report of shots fired to the area of 8th Street and Brooke Road at 10:10 p.m.

Officers then learned a 19-year-old man had been shot while attending a memorial for a motorcycle death on Friday.

The Sunday shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. There are no further details at this time, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Those with information in connection to this shooting should contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.