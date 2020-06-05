Rockford PD: Protestors cannot block Perryville, Riverside intersection

The Rockford Police Department stated protestors cannot interfere with traffic at the intersection of Perryville Road and Riverside Boulevard on Friday.

The police department posted a tweet to their Twitter account stating they are aware of a protest planned for 5 p.m. at Carlson Ice Arena on Perryville Road.

"We support peaceful protests," the police department tweeted. "However, we cannot allow the march to interfere with traffic at the intersection of Perryville Road and Riverside Boulevard as it would create a life safety issue with those needing to access Javon Bea Hospital."

The police department has reached out to the organizers of the protest through Facebook to let them know the intersection cannot be blocked, according to the Rockford Police Department Twitter account.

"The safety of our residents, officers and the community is our top priority," the police department tweeted.

The tweets have since been deleted.