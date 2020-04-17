Rockford Mayor one of 100 nationwide to write a letter to Trump Administration

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara joined more than 100 mayors and county executives across 20 states, signing their name to a letter to the Trump administration. The letter urges the federal government to use its emergency powers to ramp up production of critical medical supplies like ventilators and masks, and to centrally distribute those materials.

Health experts warn that a dearth of medical supplies -- from ventilators to N95 masks -- needed to safely treat people infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) could lead to higher infection and death rates. However, the federal government and all 50 states are competing with each other to procure and distribute those crucial items.

“State and local governments rely on the federal government for aid and assistance during times of national emergency. Getting in bidding wars while so many Americans are getting sick makes no sense,” said McNamara. “Americans have always shown a willingness to help their neighbor in times of need. It’s time for us to start working together, save lives and get through this crisis.”

Eleven other Illinois mayors joined McNamara on the letter calling for centralized medical supplies.