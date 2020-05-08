Rockford Lutheran posts yard signs for seniors, teachers

All across the Stateline we see schools celebrate their seniors in special ways. Lutheran also showed its support for the graduating class of 2020 and the school's teachers.

Volunteers came together at Rockford Lutheran to sort out signs for both the seniors and faculty. It's a way to reach out to the Crusader community with a little encouragement during this difficult time.

"We are one student body. It's not by zip code," said executive director Don Gillingham. "It's because people have chosen to be part of the Rockford Lutheran family and we value that and we want to celebrate that."

More than 650 yard signs will be delivered. With this week being Teacher Appreciation Week across the nation, Gillingham wanted to include the staff as well.

"We're here to help . That's why we went into this business and that's the message we have for people. There really is a sense of unity and that's why we're doing the whole school today."