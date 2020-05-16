Rockford Lutheran hosts donation drive for non-profit agencies

A Rockford high school hosts a day of service every year, and to be able to continue the tradition they changed the operation.

Normally students, parents and teachers at Rockford Lutheran serve the community by going out into it. This year a donation drive was the safest way to serve.

The parking lot had a steady stream of cars dropping off items that will go directly to non profit agencies in the Rockford region.

"Service is a core value of Rockford Lutheran and we've had a lot of change this year as all the schools have, pretty much everyone has,” Jessica Iasparro with Rockford Lutheran said. “The nice thing about change is it makes us embrace growth and had we not had to change this year I don't know that we would have had a donation day."

