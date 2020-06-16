Rockford Labor Day parade canceled

Rockford United Labor announced Monday night it is canceling the annual Labor Day parade, pageant and festivities out of uncertainty regarding COVID-19.

The Rockford United Labor said in part:

"As the coronavirus pandemic has continued into summer, we are preparing our central labor committee for this 'new normal' we face as a nation. Many of the union members in our community are frontline personnel, essential workers who have proven that organized labor has and always will work for Illinois. Keeping their safety, and the safety of our city in mind, we will not be hosting any large gatherings or festivities this year."

According to its Facebook page, Rockford United Labor will be organizing a day of service, collecting food and supplies for those in our community in need, in lieu of the annual Labor Day Parade.