Rockford International Airport plans to keep planes in the sky

Some airlines have temporarily ceased operations at Midway International Airport after its air traffic control tower was shut down yesterday. But what is Rockford International Airport doing?

Leaders there say Allegiant Air will have no changes to current flight schedules.

RFD is saying if you have any questions, to call them, or go to the allegiant website which is frequently being updated.

We had the chance to speak to a passenger, Charles Williamson, who was in Disney World with his family.

He said the plane was half empty but the attendants are doing

everything they can to keep the planes clean, "You could smell bleach wipes everywhere, everyone wiping down their seats and doing all the extra stuff. A few people had on the masks that protect their face and everything from getting the germs on them. But mostly it was like regular flying."

