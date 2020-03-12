Rockford IceHogs visits Carlson Elementary School

The coronavirus response may be keeping the Rockford IceHogs off the ice, but it can't keep the hogs away from Rockford Public Schools.

Hammy Hog joined director of business operations, Mike Peck, for an assembly at Carlson Elementary School.

The team talked to students about healthy eating and making good health choices.

It also gave the organization a chance to check out the new water fountain the ice hogs and the BMO provided for the school.

This comes after Carlson lost the ability to use one of the school's two water fountains due to renovating the library earlier in the year.

Kristina Miller, the Carlson Elementary Principal said, “So with 350 students, one water fountain is pretty difficult. So I reached out to the BMO and they said they could make it happen So I think this has been a great partnership for both of us that we can show the students what it's like to work together when we want to make something great happen."

