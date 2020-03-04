Rockford fire praises Viking Chemical after quick spill response

Rockford fire responded to a chemical spill at Viking Chemical Company, but by the spill was completely contained by the time they arrived. The Rockford Fire Department said no cleanup from hazmat was necessary.

The spill happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday, and was caused by a broken valve on a tanker truck, spilling 4,000 gallons of caustic potash. Viking Chemical, located at 1827 18th Avenue in Rockford, was praised for their quick response with the necessary spill cleanup materials, containing the spill only in their facility. The remainder of the cleanup will be done by the shipper of the chemical.

One man was sent to the hospital for minor burn treatment, and his injuries are not expected to be life threatening. Viking Chemical has returned to regular operations for the day.