Rockford Fire responds to residential structure fire Saturday night, family left displaced

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Rockford Fire responded to call for a residential structure fire in the 3300 block of Balsam Lane.

Upon arrival at the scene, a single family residence had heavy smoke and flakes showing from the back side of the home. Fire crews performed an interior fire attack and they were able to get the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries but two adults and two children were displaced due to the damage of the residence. The damage is estimated at $45,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.