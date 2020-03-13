Rockford Fire responds to overnight kitchen fire

No one is hurt after an overnight kitchen fire in Rockford.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning Rockford Fire crews responded to the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue for a residential kitchen fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene within six minutes of the call to the homeowners outside of the house sitting in their vehicles. All occupants got out safely.

A small fire was located burning on top of the stove and the cabinets directly above it. Crews quickly extinguished the flames.

The home had working smoke detectors which went off and alerted the residents to evacuate. The cause was determined to be accidental and from cooking with grease. No one was injured and the damages are estimated at $3,500.