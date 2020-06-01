Rockford Fire responds to multiple fires set overnight

The Rockford Fire Department responded to multiple fires overnight Sunday into Monday that are being investigated as arson.

Around 4 a.m. crews responded to Ellen and Glenwood Avenue for reports of a fire. The initial call came from a nearby resident who claims to have seen a person throw a log into a trash receptacle, set fire and then flee the scene. The fire was contained and quickly put out.

After returning from that call, Rockford Fire discovered a fire in a vacant structure on 7th Street near 10th Avenue. After forcing entry, flames were quickly extinguished flames and crews searched for occupants.

No one was found and no firefighters were injured.

Officials said that these fires are believed to have be set intentionally and remain under investigation.