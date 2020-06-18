The Rockford Fire Department says fire calls are on the rise in the Forest City

The sirens have been ringing much more this year compared to last year in Rockford.

The Rockford Fire Department says they have responded to 300 calls for fires in the Forest City during the last 5 months. That’s 51 more than last year at this time or a 17% increase.

Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten says in the days after residential fires, prevention crews come by to raise awareness, make sure community members have working fire detectors, and know of carbon monoxide hazards.

He says this can happen to anyone at any time people just need to be prepared.

"We track this on a daily basis, weekly, and then we do monthly reports for all of our Aldermen, for the media, just to let them know what's happening, what trends there are.” Bergsten says. “That correlates with our education. So we tie it in with what's happening in our city. Then we can address that through education to prevent anyone from being injured, whether it’s through a fire EMS call, or anything that we can better protect our community."

