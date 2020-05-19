Rockford Family Peace Center lease approved, aims for July opening

Rockford City Council gives the go-ahead to lease offices on the ground floor of the North Main Street parking deck as the temporary home of the city's new Family Peace Center.

The location should be ready by July and will serve as the temporary home for at least two years. The Family Peace Center will bring law enforcement, domestic violence survivor advocates and legal assistance together all in one building.

The center received a nearly $450,000 federal grant to help start up and keep the center in operation for the first year and a half.

It's monthly rent will be just more than $9,100 that will pay for 20 parking spaces, utilities and internet service among other amenities.